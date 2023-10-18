Eugowra residents feel let down by government due to a lack of understanding on what the real issues are. The flooding occurred on the morning of November 14, 2022, when the Mandagery Creek peaked at record levels after catchment areas received up to 120mm of rain over the space of mere hours. Despite the amount of time passed, and a lot of infrastructure work being completed in town, many residents are still in limbo as to what the future holds.

