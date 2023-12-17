Redundant consultation, lost carbon, toxic weed warning and a supply surge

Graziers have been spurred into action following a lift in the cattle market, which has resulted in a big influx of stock into saleyards just weeks before Christmas. The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has lifted about 170 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past month, while NSW restocker yearling steers are about 90c/kg (liveweight) dearer across the same period. It's been about four years since the supply of cattle in saleyards has peaked as it did last week.