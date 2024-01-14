More than 18 New England Merino studs attended the Uralla Showgrounds last week for the 2024 New England Merino Field Day.
Studs had the opportunity to showcase their upcoming sale rams and fleeces to visitors on Friday.
The biennial event allows attendees from across the country to view the regions best genetics all at the one location.
Along with the studs on display, there was trade displays, guest speakers and dog demos on the Friday.
Then on the Saturday, some of the studs invited patrons on-property.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.