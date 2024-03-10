Young auctioneers, country racing and Oxley feature in Getting The Upper Land

Oxley the Explorer and his 'paid actor' friend are back while The Land journalists are preparing for a big week.
There will be a run of weaner sales in the north - Tenterfield, Casino and Inverell to name a few - Rennylea bull sale in the south while a field day on soil health will be held near Bathurst.
And making news this week:
The rise of youth crime in the regions is a major talking point. Authorities say car theft in particular is more prevalent than in Sydney, and is being fuelled by young people posting their exploits to social media.
There are calls to return 38.2 gigalitres of over-recovered water to the Macquarie Valley. Local mayors, an industry body and the federal member of parliament joined forces on Tuesday to lead calls for the return of the water.
The first evaluation shearing of the Australian Merino Production Trial took place in Temora during the week. The winners of last year's trial speak about what they got out of it and how they used the feedback.
We've taken a deep dive into the stories and characters behind country racing in NSW. This includes syndicates, some of the well-known faces in the industry, and those who put in the work behind the scenes. Rebecca Nadge was also lucky enough to visit the historic Gulgong estate Guntawang for a story on the property's colourful past, and its future following its sale in 2022.
Get to know the young auctioneers who will be vying for the top spot at the Sydney Royal. Ten NSW agents will compete in the state competition for the John Weekes Memorial trophy, while nine agents from five states will battle it out in the national final for the prestigious Prosser Cup.
Oxley's distant cousin was enjoying their Wagyu steak at one of those establishments where the meals are twice the price for half the portion size when they decided to get to the bottom of this Wagyu phenomenon.
"Where is the Wagyu? Does every cow have one?" they asked innocently enough.
"Do you mean like a scotch fillet or sirloin?" a bemused fellow diner asked.
"Yes," they replied.
"It's a breed rather than a cut of meat," the fellow diner confirmed, bursting into laughter.
The jangle of keys is bringing some paranoia for one of Oxley's disciples.
She accidentally left her set in her door all night following a big week, then days later reversed the scenario by locking her only set inside the house.
Two days later, her ute was parked on the street for 12 hours while she toured some farms, the vehicle left unlocked the entire time.
Thankfully, her laptop and wallet were still there.
With Howdy, a new rural dating app on the scene, Oxley has been learning a thing or two about dating apps.
Having missed the Tinder era, Oxley had to pick up the dummies guide for dating apps to discover what "maxing out the radius" meant and what you got when swiping left or right.
Oxley thinks it's too hard and is relieved he's no longer in the market for a partner.
With that, he went to the pub instead.
