The Land
Home/Beef

Spring bull prices lift on average $3000 a head compared to July 2022

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:17am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRICE RISE: Bulls sold during the first two weeks of August over $3000 more expensive than in July. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher

THE average price paid for sire prospects is on the rise this month, with bulls sold during the first two weeks of August on average over $3000 more expensive than in July.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.