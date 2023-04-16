A heifer tracing back several generations on a South Coast dairy farm has won junior champion Jersey at Sydney Royal.
Cedar Vale Oliver Countess has won junior champion Jersey female in a very competitive line-up of heifers.
Judge Christy Ratliff, Garnett, Kansas, placed the heifer ahead of reserve champion junior female Rivendell Joel Adell, and honourable mention Rivendell Chocochip Tango.
Cedar Vale Oliver Countess is owned by the Oslear family, Cedar Vale Jerseys, Albion Park.
She is by sire Dutch Hollow Oliver P, and from dam Cedar Vale Apple Jack Countess.
Shane Oslear has had a long association with the heifer's family.
"She's from a family we have had at the farm for several generations," he said.
"She goes back to the first Jersey cow my mother purchased for me when I was a young kid from Kenarie Jersey Stud owned by the McDonald family at Murwullimbah.
"Her sixth or seventh dam was champion cow at Sydney Royal in the 1970s."
The 15-month-old heifer has had a successful career in the show ring so far, winning classes at the NSW State Jersey Show in Berry.
While the Oslear family had won reserve champion and received honourable mentions at Sydney Royal before, it is the first time they have taken out the champion title.
"This is definitely her biggest accolade so far," Mr Oslear said.
"It feels brilliant to win this, it is very exciting for Jade and myself given it is a really high calibre competition this year.
"My mum Winnie will be at home watching on very excited."
Reserve champion Rivendell Joel Adell is owned by the Menzies family, Riverlane Dairy, Numbaa.
The 21-month-old heifer is by sire Guimo Joel, and from dam Rivendell Gunman Annie.
Honourable mention went to 10-month-old Rivendell Chocochip Tango, who is also owned by the Menzies family, Riverlane Dairy, Numbaa.
She is by sire Avonlea Chocochip, and from dam Rivendell Hiredgun Tash.
Judge Christy Ratliff described the champion junior female as "silky and long".
"She was easy to find in her class; I don't think it was a secret today, that I'm a fan of her," she said.
"The reserve is the same kind of heifer - she is correct, long and deep-ribbed.
"The honourable mention is in the same kind of mould - she's deep-bodied, correct and walking on a good set of feet and legs."
