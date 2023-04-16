The Land
Cedar Vale Oliver Countess wins junior champion Jersey female at 2023 Sydney Royal

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
April 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Elly Simms, Nowra, with Rivendell Chocochip Tango, Stuart Menzies, Numbaa, with Rivendell Joel Adell, Carly Hallett, Numbaa, Shane Oslear, Albion Park, with Cedar Vale Oliver Countess, judge Christy Ratliff, Garnett, Kansas, and Jade Whatman, Albion Park. Picture by Hayley Warden
A heifer tracing back several generations on a South Coast dairy farm has won junior champion Jersey at Sydney Royal.

