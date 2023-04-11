Limousin stud breeders and staff caught up for drinks at the Sydney Royal on Friday night.
Breeders from across Australia were celebrating 50 years of the Limousin breed in Australia this year.
Limousin judging took place on Good Friday where almost 130 entries vied for ribbons.
The results of the breed judging can be found here: Myers Limousin takes out Limousin best exhibit.
The Limousin breed was well represented in the interbreed competition with one successful breeder claiming the RAS of NSW supreme beef interbreed heifer.
The full story can be found here: Flemington Fleur wins the interbreed title.
The 2023 Limousin National Show and Sale will be held on April 27-28 in Holbrook.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
