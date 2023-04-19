Blind dates were on the menu for Tuesday night's episode of Farmer Wants A Wife, and not everyone was happy with what was served up, as two potential wives hit the road for good.
But first, there's actual farm work to be done.
We kick off with Farmer Matt in the shearing shed with his flock.
"Hand on bum," he instructs.
Hospitality team leader Annabelle obliges (with the sheep, of course).
Then Sam Farmytage informs the potential wives they must each anonymously pitch a date idea to their farmers.
Farmer Brenton chooses social media manager Sophie and head off on a scavenger hunt, which annoys HR administrator Frankie.
"Brenton chose Sophie. It sucked," a less-than-impressed Frankie says.
Anyway, Farmer Brenton and Sophie zoom around the farm in the side-by-side.
They end up taking a beach walk before rocking up to his now candle-filled hay shed.
They eventually pash in the back of a ute decked out with approximately 400 Kmart cushions and draped in fairy lights.
Farmer Brad is finding it tough to choose which date to go on but eventually goes with preschool teacher Claire's idea for a ride up the hill in the side-by-side with the dogs, followed by a picnic.
But while they happily chat about gardening and horses, culminating in one of this program's most awkward kisses yet on the back of another cushion-filled ute, Corista throws a big tantrum.
"Brad definitely knew whose date he was picking," she says.
"At the end of the day, he didn't want any more quality time with me.
"LIKE, that makes me feel horrible."
In a dramatic turn of events, Corista leaves the farm while Claire and Brad are away on their date.
"Corista is gone," teacher Morgan tells farmer Brad and Claire as soon as they arrive home.
"What? Like gone gone?" he questions.
I'm not sure how many types of gone there are. But yes. She's gonski.
After waiting patiently for weeks, it is Annabelle's "time to shine" when Farmer Matt picks her for a swim followed by cocktails.
They strip off to their togs and hug after taking a freezing cold dip in a brown waterhole of sorts.
They relocate to a machinery shed, where Annabelle refers to Annabelle in the third person.
"I have started my journey in showing the real Annabelle. I just said, 'Annabelle c'mon, let those walls down, open up, you're here for him'," she says to pep herself up.
They eventually kiss and tell each other how good it is, as they giggle away.
Naturally, they are interrogated in the kitchen by the two other women when they arrive home.
"Did you guys have a kiss?" Chelsea probes.
"We did have a little cheeky one," Annabelle replies.
"I'll put down the knife," Olivia calmly tells them.
Annabelle looks terrified, and Olivia looks terrifying.
Farmer David opts for a version of paint and sip in what appears to be a pine plantation with special education aide Emily.
She gushes over his landscape and his lengthy 'stache.
"The man can do everything," Emily informs us. They too end up snogging on a picnic rug, which is captured in extreme close-up by the camera operator.
Farmer Andrew and restaurant owner Maddison head off for a feed beneath a windmill next to a dam.
It all appears very romantic at first. But it takes a nosedive when she expresses the desire to have her partner involved in her restaurant business.
"Don't think she sort of understands the lifestyle and what it takes for me to run this place and work off the farm," a perplexed Andrew says to camera.
What follows is some awkward silence interspersed with jilted conversation and lots of staring into the distance.
They definitely don't kiss, and instead, after reflecting on their date, the pair mutually decide to put an end to Maddison's husband-finding expedition.
Viewers are treated to a preview of the next episode, which sees a bunch of "new girls" dropped off at the farms.
I hope they've hidden the knives over at Farmer Matt's place.
