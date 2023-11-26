Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where you get a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
We've seen some big and much-needed falls in northern parts of the state. Sam Townsend spoke to the Prentices at Billeroy, north of Coonamble, who got well over 100mm, and Simon Chamberlain caught up with Barry family, Lightning Ridge, who had received close to 200mm when The Land spoke to them earlier this week.
There were some strong results at KO Angus' female sale at Gundagai on Friday. The sale marked the stud's first major female offering in 20 years and half its donor cows were included in the lineup. Notable sales included the dam of the $100,000 KO Teleporter, which sold for $50,000.
The Griffiths family had cause for celebration last month. Garry and Ros Griffiths held a reunion to celebrate the centenary of their home, Baymore Station, Arumpo, between Ivanhoe and Mildura. The family has lived through plenty of changes across the property's 100-year history, including navigating unprecedented UNESCO World Heritage site arrangements.
Hay production is still being impacted by last year's widespread flooding with destroyed pastures just starting to return now. Maximising production and quality on available pastures is a must for growers and Tony Sullens has invested in a piece of machinery that is helping him do that.
Producers have been reminded now is the time for sheep to get on the front foot in managing sheep's internal parasites. Vets say good summer management helps set up the operation for the rest of the year.
With harvest just about wrapped up there has been a mixed bag of yields across the state. The Land spoke to a range of growers and experts on how the harvest has gone across the state.
Heifers are following similar trends to the rest of the market with an increase in demand and prices boosted by producer confidence, but some areas of the state are yet to see the rain benefit. Lindsay Fryer, AWN Orange, said along with other categories of stock demand and prices for heifers was slowly rising.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.