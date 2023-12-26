Year in review: Holy cow I made it

As soon as I pulled into the car park, a subtle but persistent knot tightened inside my stomach.
My heartbeat quickened sending a palpable surge of nervous energy throughout my body.
I still don't know whether I wanted to laugh or vomit, as I reminded myself the first time is always the hardest.
So I took a deep breath, and opened the car door.
My skin tingled as the cool touch of Dubbo's early winter breeze grasped my body, but my palms were so full of sweat you'd think it was mid December.
With each step my muscles tightened as I felt the weight of anxiety on my shoulders.
Earlier that morning I pulled out my dusty Ariats from a moving box and paired them with a set of boot leg jeans I hadn't worn for years.
I certainly didn't look out of place but inside I felt like a fish out of water.
Weaving in between trucks eager to drop off their load, I scurried across the road until I found myself standing inside the Dubbo saleyards looking like a lost puppy.
Fast forward eight months and I reflect back on my first store sale with a smile, because no matter who you are or where you come from we've all got to start somewhere.
Since beginning at The Land, I've experienced a lot of moments where each step beyond the familiar has been a learning lesson and a chance to acquire new skills that I otherwise wouldn't have gained within the confines of my comfort zone.
And with nearly 40 studstock sales under my belt in 2023, I can guarantee you some lessons were learned the hard way during my first season.
For example, the importance of looking down before taking a knee in the paddock when photographing the top-priced bull became crystal clear after a stinky drive home from my first sale.
On the other hand, at least no one can say I didn't commit to getting the perfect shot.
Now if you couldn't already tell, I believe this is the moment when I'm supposed to confess that I didn't grow up on the land or study agriculture.
But as a young woman fresh into the industry, I'm not alone.
In fact, there are a growing number of young people who inspect thousands of hectares of crops each year and watch the market reports like a seasoned cockie but for all their knowledge of agriculture don't own any acres.
One of my favourite stories this year, Aggies Without Acres, which follows a group of young guns who didn't grow up on the land but are making waves in the agriculture industry.
From a vet who has never owned a pet to a self-described concrete cowboy who became a stock and station agent, these young aggies prove you don't have to be a primary producer's child to work in the industry.
Better yet, the series featured on The Land's July 27 cover with Claudia Dunn, a female agronomist who grew up in the heart of Bondi taking centre stage.
On a more personal note, it was a special moment to see a young woman on my first front cover in the media industry.
A couple of months later, this feeling was amplified when Nutrien Dubbo's Jorgia Scott featured on the The Land's October 12 cover, highlighting the rise of young women through the ranks in agriculture.
The sky really is the limit for women in ag, and this was echoed by more than 20 young women who attended Ag Camp New England in Moree.
From cotton and cattle to pecans and aviation, the five-day camp exposed Armidale, Glen Innes and Baradine students to diverse employment opportunities available in the industry.
Each student said the camp cemented their determination to pursue a career in ag so who knows, in a couple of years they might be your vet, agronomist or diesel mechanic.
As I dived deeper into my role, I became determined to discover new and quirky stories that added a point of difference to my reporting.
Some stories that come to mind include Moree legends, chief aircraft maintenance engineer Campbell Briggs, as well as Jasmine Stewart, the station cook who googled how to make her first stew.
I felt inspired by the work ethic and innovation of Sarah Murray, Spring Ridge, a mother of three who lives on the land and founded Rural Nannies, an online boutique babysitting agency in regional NSW.
Kate Banks, Collie, a talented young bush designer who grew up in a town with no shops showed me that creativity can spark anywhere, especially when you're doing something you love.
I also enjoyed writing about five repurposed decommissioned churches in rural NSW that gained a new lease on life.
While these stories have made my heart sing, one of the best parts of my job involves travelling across the state to visit passionate growers and producers on-farm.
Funnily enough I think I've clocked up more kilometres on my licence during these past eight months than I have since I got it.
I'm sitting at 35,000km and counting, but what a thrill it has been.
Each week I've had the privilege of learning first-hand from some of the most knowledgeable people in the agricultural industry, and that is something I'll never take for granted.
While I never envisaged a career in agricultural journalism, I wouldn't change it.
Stepping outside of my comfort zone has been the catalyst for one of the most remarkable chapters of my life, and it has only begun.
Sure, there are moments when doubt creeps in, and the path ahead seems daunting but it's precisely in those moments that I've discovered the strength to persevere.
Embracing discomfort is not about eliminating fear but acknowledging it and choosing to move forward despite its presence.
It's about understanding that growth resides just beyond the edge of what we already know.
So, on that note, let's jump into 2024.
