The Land
Home/News

Year in review: Holy cow I made it

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
December 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When the opportunity arises,The Land journalist Elka Devney loves chasing stories near her hometown of Moree. Picture by Eliza Vail.
When the opportunity arises,The Land journalist Elka Devney loves chasing stories near her hometown of Moree. Picture by Eliza Vail.

As soon as I pulled into the car park, a subtle but persistent knot tightened inside my stomach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.