Faces from the 2024 Sydney Royal Show | Thursday, March 21

Competition has kicked off at the 2024 Sydney Royal Show and along with it, our daily galleries of all the smiling faces from the showrings.
Members of The Land will be out and about at Sydney Royal right throughout the show.
And along with covering the competitive side of things, we'll be looking to get photos of the patrons in attendance.
So, if you see a journalist or photographer from The Land, feel free to say hello, have a yarn and jump in a photo with your family and mates.
On Thursday, March 21, the junior and school beef cattle paraders took centre stage on the cattle lawns, where a grand champion was crowned, while the Sheep Pavilion was a hive of activity as well with a range of events including the schools sheep meet competition and the sheep fleece and district exhibit fleece judging.
You can stay up to date with everything is happening at the show, including the livestreams, right here.
MORE SYDNEY ROYAL NEWS:
