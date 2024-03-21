The Land
Faces from the 2024 Sydney Royal Show | Thursday, March 21

March 22 2024 - 8:00am
Pictures by Hayley Warden and Rebecca Nadge.

Competition has kicked off at the 2024 Sydney Royal Show and along with it, our daily galleries of all the smiling faces from the showrings.

