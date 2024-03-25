Faces from the 2024 Sydney Royal Show | Monday, March 25

It was another bumper day at Sydney Royal on Monday, March 25.
The winners of the Stonehaven Cup, the Hordern Perpetual Trophy, the Urquhart Trophy and the Gordon Fuller Memorial Perpetual Trophy were all announced.
Those competitions made up a part of a huge day plus, members of The Land were out and about again capturing photos around the show.
We'll be looking to get photos of the patrons right throughout the show.
So, if you see a journalist or photographer from The Land, feel free to say hello, have a yarn and jump in a photo with your family and mates.
You can get all the latest news from Sydney Royal, including the livestreams, right here.
MORE SYDNEY ROYAL NEWS:
