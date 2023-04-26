We're still at the country fair in episode 8 of Farmer Wants a Wife, and it's been going on so long, even the extras they employed have hit the road.
All that's left is the girls stalking the farmers in the darkness and demanding to know how the farmers feel. My guess is well and truly stuffed.
Amongst the fair stalls and colourful lights, we are absolutely convinced that the original girls are in no way jealous of the new...
"She's a bloody stunner!" Morgan declares about newcomer Shelby.
"I don't like having to fight for someone's attention. It's not natural to me," twin Rachel confides to us.
REALLY? Clearly no one read the Farmer Wants a Wife guidebook when they arrived.
The farmers trot off to have a heart-to-heart. Brenton admits he is 'petrified' about how the other girls (SOPHIE) will react to the new girl, but his mates are there with helpful advice.
"Brenton, you're obviously up s**t creek," one farmer reminds him.
If only Brenton knew what was coming in the morning, rustling its feathers and ready to attack...
Meanwhile, while the farmers aren't there, the original girls take the opportunity to grill the newbies about how well they know the farmer they met like yesterday.
Shelby reminds her interrogators that she only has a fresh connection with Farmer Brad, not mentioning they were pashing in the dam mud.
But Morgan is ready with a zinger.
"But we've had MEALS together," she snips.
Yeah Shelby - get back in your box.
The night drags on, and the mechanical bull gives everyone the opportunity to demonstrate their lack of forethought, as girls in short skirts are flung around.
Farmer Matt even has a go, proving to Australia he has never ridden a mechanical bull, or in fact any moving object, in his life.
The farmers are shunted off clutching soft toys for some hard conversations.
When Farmer Brenton and Sophie have a chat, she grounds him for going on another date.
When the poor bugger tries to extricate himself with an innocent "nothing else?", Sophie holds onto his leg.
Farmer Andrew is SO OVER IT, but he has a pash with Claire in the back of an old truck.
Farmer David and Emily have a chat and his eyes light up like a kid on Christmas morning. They are just so cute.
By this point everyone is just sitting around yawning, rocking and hugging toys, so Frankie decides she's had enough.
She takes it like a champ when Brenton says they might just be mates, and heads off into the darkness.
Finally the producers let everyone go for a snooze in the cottages, which are a big step up from the crap caravans they had last year.
But the fun is only beginning. After twins Rachel and Chelsea have a catch-up while swatting flies so hard they pull a hammy, Nat tells them it's time for the Country Games.
At the sight of the stacks of straw bales, which let's be honest they should have seen from the 17 hours they spent at the country fair only 20 metres away, any girl wearing shorts is questioning her life choices.
Each farm is competing to win a 24-hour solo date for their farmer. The first task is shovelling woodchips into a barrow, running and emptying it.
Farmer Matt's team wins and Farmer Andrew has to go for a lie-down.
Next in the Mountain of Hay game - each team member has to get over a couple of stacks of straw bales.
Here we see the girls trying to look elegant while getting a massive wedgie and a mouthful of straw.
Farmer Brad is already limping and his girls are having trouble hauling him over. Farmer Andrew bites the dust and breaks his dentures.
After fishing bits of straw out of every orifice, Farmer David's team is declared the winner.
These two games could have simply been solved with the use of a front-end loader.
The final task is Herding the Chickens, and for one farmer, it is as if all his nightmares have come to life...
"I hate flapping birds," Farmer Brenton whimpers.
The farmers and their girls have to get three chooks into a hutch. Each time Brenton's chook escapes, he screams and runs off.
Brad then makes Brenton pat a chook.
"Don't let it flap!" he screeches.
I think Farmer Andrew won this one, but I am honestly not sure because I was too busy laughing at Brenton crying.
I reckon there are some other farm-related games they could use for next year's competition.
But it's time for Nat to announce the winner, and it's Farmer David.
He is presented with a trophy which is some gardening tools screwed together. I can't believe the Olympics haven't yet adopted this instead of the gold medal.
He gets to pick one lady for a romantic 24-hour date and, honestly, he is just thrilled.
"Oh this is going to be a nightmare," he says with his head in his hands.
That's the spirit.
He decides to take Emily on the date. Meanwhile the other farmers have to select a lady for a solo date. Twins Chelsea and Rachel are chosen by Matt and Brenton (apparently grounding doesn't work), and Brad picks Morgan.
By the looks of Andrew, his date with Claire will include some Voltaren and a hot water bottle.
READ MORE:
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.