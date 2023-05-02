Things are getting pretty serious on Farmer Wants a Wife, so in order to make the decision as easy as possible for the farmers, it's time to invite mum over!
But before letting family members loose on the remaining girls, episode 10 begins with just some normal days on the farm - drones making mobs of cattle tear off in all directions.
Farmer Brad is building a chook coop. And the girls are old hands at this now.
"We've got to make it fox proof," one declares confidently.
Yes, that's right. Captain Obvious.
Morgan decides to name the chooks after all the girls Brad has dated.
It's at this moment we start to get a sense there is a different feeling on the farm - there's something a little tense and crabby.
The other day we joined our ewes. As we brought the rams towards the yards, a number of ewes started to fight each other.
This felt exactly the same.
Shelby literally showed how everyone was feeling when she attempted to lift an ENTIRE roll of plain wire. It's a mistake you only make once.
The chooks are lifted into their new coop. One flapped its wings. Somewhere Farmer Brenton got a cold chill, and he doesn't know why...
And the day just gets worse for Brenton.
Isuzu won't be sponsoring the show anymore after he hangs his ute up on a log on the way to get wood.
The wood, which is already cut up with a saw, is then treated to the girls' first attempts ever to use an axe. But everyone left with both their legs, so it's all good.
But we're about to find out why everyone is so tense.
Sam Farmatage (the producers) have organised for the farmers' families to visit (come out of the back room) to meet the ladies.
In a frenzy of cooking, cleaning and mowing the lawn, things are getting even more awkward.
At Matt's, Olivia has taken over the cooking. And the other girls are crabby.
"Nobody puts baby in the corner," Annabelle declares.
That's very true. Olivia choosing the meal is exactly like having Patrick Swayze rescue you from your protective father and then dancing with you on stage. Except for the dancing, and the father, and Patrick Swayze...
It's family time!
Farmer Matt's visitors include his dad David and his uni friend Alannah. His mum couldn't be there right away because she was working (cleaning up the kitchen after cooking lunch).
At David's, his parents Jeff and Rosemary, his brother and sister-in-law show up, as well as their new baby.
The lovely bub literally sleeps the whole time - the lucky duck. We wish we could sleep through this.
At Brad's, his mum and dad Franka and Dave rock up, as well as his brother Ryan and sister-in-law Emma.
Quick note - his brother Ryan has a full head of hair. And I mean, a FULL HEAD OF HAIR.
And the girls are turning on the charm. Clare begins auctioneering at the table, while Shelby throws in a big reveal.
"I used to be a vegetarian, before I decided to date a cattle farmer," she says smugly.
Good to see you sticking to your values there, Shelbs.
At Brenton's, his dad Daniel and sisters Elly and Brittany rock up.
His dad is a legend. He reminds them very gently what being on a farm might mean.
"There's bugger-all chance of you going home to Western Australia or South Australia," he states.
Gemma informs him that weaning lambs is hard work.
Meanwhile, Sophie announces that is she pretty much the ringer from the Top End.
"I'm off a farm," she says.
At Matt's place, Annabelle also got the pretend you're off a place memo.
"I grew up on a property - 17 acres," she informs everyone.
Then the dreaded letters arrive - Sam tells the boys their family members get to choose one lady to go on the last 24-hour date.
This sends everyone into a frenzy. A bit like when you chuck the scraps out to the chooks.
The family members ponder their big decision while the girls scramble for a final date.
Some are classy about it - Chelsea has a bit of cry and a cuddle with David's dad because she is worried about the future.
Meanwhile, not-vegetarian Shelby goes in with all guns blazing.
She announces to Brad's full-head-of-hair brother that Clare isn't genuine. Yikes.
READ MORE:
Matt comes back from a chat with his buddy to find that Annabelle is missing - the heat has got to her and she's having a meltdown inside.
Matt's mum Jan says needing to work in heat and dust is part of farm life. She knows that, Jan - she grew up on 17 acres!
By now there is horror movie music is starting to play and crunch time has arrived for the family members.
Brenton's dad Daniel is taking it really well.
"I feel a bit sick in the guts," he says.
But it's decision time - David's family chooses Lorelei for the date, Brenton's family picks Sophie, and Matt's family decide to give Annabelle a chance.
Brad's family picks Clare. Shelby is filthy. She started eating meat for this!
But she's not taking it lying down.
"I need to play the game," she says menacingly.
She going to dob on Clare and tell Brad.
Calm down, Shelbs - go and have a steak.
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.