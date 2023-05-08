Four women are sent home from their farmstays, but before they leave, they let some home truths fly.
It's time for the final 24-hour dates, as chosen by the farmers' families.
Brenton and Sophie go for a camel ride on the beach, followed by glamping.
Sophie expressed her desire to travel, rattling off a long list of locations around the globe.
"You can't take heaps of time off from the farm, can ya?" Sophie says.
Naturally, Brenton is a bit concerned about this news.
He doesn't want to go to "one of those big countries". He's more of a Queensland man.
Farmer David and Lorelei start their date with some pizza-making and wine.
Farmer David asks Lorelei about her timeframe for moving to the farm if he chooses her, and she assures him that she's keen to pull up stumps on the Gold Coast and "hit the ground running" on the farm.
Brad and Clare drive to a remote cabin for their romantic 24-hour date.
They promptly make a beeline for the outdoor spa.
Brad wants to take things slowly and suggests a long-distance relationship for the first six months.
Clare scrunches up her face and tells him she wants to move immediately.
"I don't want to do long-distance for six months; I'm telling you that right now," she says.
Matt and Annabelle go horse riding, followed by a night of camping.
They tell each other how happy they are to be on the date and kiss. Twice.
"I'm giddy," Annabelle says excitedly.
The farmers and potential wives return from the dates, and the other women who had to stay home are a bit jealous hearing all about it.
Annabelle is still clearly giddy and enthusiastically regales Olivia and Chelsea with the details of their 24-hour date.
"Oh, good," Olivia says through gritted teeth.
"Big smiles," she continues to observe.
She is contemplating leaving the farm but feels reassured after chatting with Farmer Matt.
There are more awkward conversations over at Farmer Brenton's place.
"I've seen Soph come back from many dates with Brenton now and she always seems overly happy," Rachel muses (unhappily).
Farmer David and Lorelei pedal their bicycles back to the farm.
There are awkward smiles and giggles all-round, before Farmer David choofs off with the dogs, leaving the women alone.
"It was like pretty much the best date to be fair," Lorelei says.
"That's so good," Emily responds, sounding like it is not good at all.
Then it's time for the farmers to decide which of the women will be sent home.
Farmers Brad, Brenton and David send home their newbies.
Farmer Brenton sends Jemma home, but before leaving, Jemma sneaks in a quick chat with Rachel, telling her not to let Sophie push her around.
Farmer David sends Alyssa home, and she takes it really well.
Shelby breaks down at the dinner table, before dragging Brad away for a one-on-one, where she reads him a letter she wrote.
Farmer Brad applauds her, but in the end it was all for nothing as he farewells her from the farm.
But before she leaves, a very emotional Shelby tells Brad that Clare is not genuine and that she puts up a facade when she's around Brad.
"There's one person here who genuinely wants you heart, and I feel like there's one person who is not being genuine, and I don't think you've seen that side," she divulges.
A teary Famer Matt farewells twin Chelsea.
So, our dreams of a twin Farmer Wants A Wife wedding are obliterated.
Chelsea is very upset, but handles the news with class.
"There's only so much I can give," she says.
"Oh, this sucks."
They hug and she tells Farmer Matt, "I am beyond grateful to have met you".
Next episode we see all the farmers and their final two potential wives meet at Darling Harbour for a flash dinner.
Typically, this is where we see table walk-offs, camera crews chasing people all over the foreshore and even, one time, a surprise double dumping.....so let's see what episode 12 brings.
