Well, we've hit the final day on the farm on Farmer Wants a Wife, and I think everyone is asking the same question - exactly how many dogs does Farmer Brad have?
It's time for the girls to all head home, so they are very keen to have a final chat with their farmer.
At Farmer David's orchard, Lorelei and David are hard at work picking seven blackberries. Literally. And then they ate two.
At Farmer Brad's, Morgan has learned the name of Brad's dogs and how to whistle.
They have a chat about the future with disgraceful product placement of Coprice dog biscuits in the background. It looks romantic but we all how things smelled here.
Clare and Brad also have a chat while collecting eggs - Clare says she wants this to work more than anything else she has ever wanted.
You know - that feeling when you've been working on the starter motor on the tractor for two hours and then you climb in to turn the key.
Farmer Brenton takes Rachel for a burn out to the windmill, but instead of fixing whatever is causing the tank to overflow or pulling that sheep out of the mud, they have a chat.
This is a moment where we get a rare glimpse of what these guys are actually dealing with on this show - in the background we see at least three cars pulled up in the paddock used by the production and film crew.
We see sunsets, sheep and romantic dates. They see cameras and a crowd of people.
But over at Matt's, he's going to drop a bombshell.
After wooing his ladies with a life on the farm, he tells them he's had a chat with his dad (in the back room) and they've decided he needs to work externally from the farm. So he's moving to Canberra to work for the department of agriculture.
He says he will "come back to the farm one day". So apparently he thought he was applying for a show called Department of Ag Employee Wants a Wife.
Anyway, everyone packs their bags, David demonstrates he can't shut a door, and everyone heads off to 'The Big Smoke'.
Now, every year when this catch-up in Sydney happens, at least one of three things will occur:
Cue the fancy shots of Sydney.
"I think we're in the city, mate," one farmer says.
Check. That's one.
The girls all catch up for a drink and to sook to each other.
Olivia spills her guts to Sophie and admits she has been having secret chats with Matt without Annabelle. Well, lucky she told her in private with no methods of recording whatsoever.
We are then treated to a montage of the boys getting ready like they are James Bond, and then a slow-mo of the girls walking towards the boys.
It is all very classy.
"I didn't know you were bald!' someone shrieks at Brad.
They are plonked at tables with their farmer.
Things are feeling pretty tense - like waiting on a call-back from the vet about a blood test.
Brenton is right at home.
"There are so many knives and forks," he says. "I feel like Crocodile Dundee."
At this point everyone starts firing sharp questions at each other.
Farmer David gets pretty honest with the girls about how tough it can get.
"You can have 12 months of work wiped out in an hour's hail storm," he says.
"There's no money for six months. There has to be that understanding that this is not a salary-type job. Some years there is nothing."
Meanwhile at Brad's table, he is asked what is the different between lust and love.
Easy. Lust is seeing the tractor in the dealership. Love is climbing into the cab.
READ MORE:
At Brenton's table, things are getting crabby.
Basically (stay with me here) Sophie is cranky about what Gemma said to Rachel before she left the farm.
Rachel tells them that Gemma said that Sophie talks up the relationship in front of Rachel to make Rachel back off.
Understand? Nope? Me neither.
This is how it went:
Rachel: I can hold my own, and I won't let people walk over me.
Sophie: Do you feel that way?
Rachel: I don't know.
Sophie: From what you just said, it sounds like you do.
Brenton (thinking): I should have just asked out Brenda from the pub. She's 56 but oh well.
Things are pretty fiery over at Matt's table. Annabelle is cranky as heck about Matt and Olivia having secret catch-ups.
She confronts them about it. The horror movie music fires up.
Annabelle walks off. Olivia has a sook.
Annabelle comes back, more talking, Olivia walks off and Annabelle has a cry.
Awkward. That's two.
At Brad's table, Morgan blurts out she's falling for Brad. Lorelei also tells David she's falling for him. I am very concerned these ladies are going to get a concussion from all this falling.
Olivia is still chucking a tanty outside so Matt goes and comforts her.
She pulls out a heap of lines like 'I don't want her to be angry at you'.
It's so kind of her to be thinking of Matt's feelings only! She's just like the bank manager.
Anyway, back at the table Annabelle has had enough and storms off into the darkness.
That's three.
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.