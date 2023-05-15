Well it's finally decision time for the farmers, and I'm not talking about whether to keep fighting mandatory eIDs in sheep. It's time to choose a wife!
Of course, when it is announced that it's picking time, we knew two things were going to happen - heaps of epic slow-mos and voiceovers, and the boys pulling on their tight-legged jeans to head to the city.
On last night's episode it's farmers Matt and David who will make their final choice, but first they are forced to go and play with the emotions of the families of the two remaining girls before they make a decision.
When these family meetings happen, there are always two sure-fire things put in place:
First we see Farmer Matt head to Umina Beach to meet Annabelle's family.
After a quick chat on the beach, they head in to meet mum Nicole and dad Nigel, who looks like he could be Kevin Rudd's brother.
Matt immediately impresses them with the nurturing he has given their daughter on the farm.
"I've had her picking up sheep poo in the yards," he announces proudly.
Score.
When having a chat with Nigel Rudd, Matt says even though he hasn't been in a long-term, serious relationship, he knows how to do it because he has seen his parents and brother and sister-in-law do it.
Cool - that's like me saying I can definitely drive a 9 series John Deere pulling a 60-foot air seeder because I've seen my husband do it.
Matt and Annabelle then go for a romantic cruise on a boat. She drags him to the front of the boat declaring 'we can have our Titanic moment!'.
Yes - let's do that! It's not very often people are excited about recreating one of the biggest shipping disasters in history on a date.
She says she will move to Canberra and is falling for him.
Meanwhile Farmer David is in Brisbane to schmooze Emily's family.
Her family - dad Ian, mum Michelle, her aunty and her sister - immediately start firing questions and we learn things we have never heard before, such as David and his brother run the farm together.
Great - so poor David's brother has basically been having to hide in the back paddock this whole blooming time.
We also learn David was a civil engineer.
"It all applies to the farm," he says.
You're right - building bridges and growing apples are literally the same thing.
Emily tells her family she would be keen to move to the farm. They all looked like she announced she has scours.
David and Emily go and have a chat at a fancy hotel and she tells him she is falling for him.
Farmer Matt is now skipping off to Wollongong to meet Olivia's family - mum Kim, stepdad Chris and sister Bree.
Olivia tells her family she has already spoken to her employer about doing flexi days so she can share her time between Canberra and home.
Matt is shocked she won't be moving to a city to become a department of ag employee's wife.
But rest easy Matt - sister Bree has already planned the whole thing out.
She tells them Matt will have to travel too. So there.
Later they chat and Matt informs Olivia he will be in Canberra for at least five years.
Farmer David has meanwhile headed off to Newcastle to meet Lorelei's family.
He sits down with her dad Darren, mum Danielle and brothers Marty and Harrison. Lorelei tells her family she liked country life. She tells her brother she is falling in love with David.
"You need to go and get an Akubra," he says.
But it's time for the final decisions.
After plenty of slow-mos of people getting dressed, we see Annabelle turn up to see Matt.
As usual, we are expecting for the production crew to play all sorts of tricks on us to build the suspense of who they are going to choose.
But they are just straight into it - Matt tells Annabelle he has fallen for Olivia.
Annabelle takes it like an absolute champ.
Then it's Olivia's turn.
"I started this experience hoping to find someone I would fall in love with. I have fallen in love with you," he tells Olivia.
The he says: "I think I've known for a while that I had fallen in love with you".
Oh man. Well that seems a bit rough. Kind of like picking the bull you wanted to buy straight up but then stuffing the stud owner around over a number of visits.
They are happy as a Dorper with only a plain wire fence to get through.
Then it's Farmer David's turn. He is waiting nervously on jetty by a lake.
There is a boat which is floating, so I'm pretty sure Farmer Brad hasn't tampered with it.
But now the producers start playing funny buggers and mixing the whole the thing up to confuse us. It's a bit like when you are a a dog trial and some pain in the butt thinks it's funny to keep whistling the dog.
But soon it becomes clear that poor Lorelei is the one to be let go, and it's very sad to watch.
Especially when the poor darling gets faint and has to sit down on a crate. Of course the camera crew is very respectful, and continues to shove cameras in their faces.
She is just lovely about it.
Then Emily turns up and David confesses his love, saying he knows she hasn't had a serious relationship before.
"I hope we can make this your first and your last," he says.
"This is the start of something big."
They are just adorable.
"To the farm!" she says.
And I'm sure elsewhere Farmer Matt and Olivia are making a similar toast: 'To an apartment in Canberra while working as a department of ag employee for at least five years!'.
