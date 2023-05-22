It's time for Farmer Brad and Farmer Brenton to choose their leading ladies on Farmer Wants a Wife, and once again it's going to be a tough time having to say cheerio to the other lass.
Once I watched my husband having to drain a massive abscess on a bull's leg, and seeing all that muck flying out of there forced some tears to my eyes and I had to look away. Watching these poor girls get dumped is going to feel the exact same way.
But before all that, we have to watch more slow-mos of the farmers - Farmer Brad and his horse once again trashing the canola crop.
The production crew even made Farmer Brenton get up before dawn so they could get shots of the poor bugger watching the sun rise over the ocean. They also made him him get mauled by a horde of poddy lambs.
But it's time to shoot off to the city and meet the girls' families.
First Farmer Brad heads to Morgan's hometown.
While chatting to her mum Angie, dad Dave, sister Grace and brother-in-law Matt, Morgan paints a wonderful picture of her time on the farm.
"He worked us to the bone. It was slave labour," she says.
Ok....
Meanwhile, Farmer Brenton is heading to Hamilton to meet Sophie's family.
Brenton is feeling very relaxed about the whole thing.
"I've got butterflies - I'm not sure if I'm excited or sh***ing myself," he declares.
Oh well, that's just lovely.
It's here we get to meet not only her mum and dad, but her grandmothers Janice and Mary.
This is the moment where you realise Channel 7 has made a HUGE mistake - why did they not have Grandma Janice and Mary commentate the entire series?
"When I heard she was going on THIS TV SHOW," Grandma Janice begins, showing her disdain for all this nonsense.
"I don't watch a lot of reality, but I have seen a lot of crying."
You tell them, Grandma Janice.
She then continues to dump on all love reality TV shows.
"My Roger came up to me and asked me for a dance - and that was it. We fell in love," she tells the table.
Grandma Mary chips in.
"I also met my husband at a dance," she adds.
MIC DROP.
We then hear that farm-loving Sophie upped and bailed on the family farm the second she turned 18 because she hated it.
That's a great sign.
They keep saying Sophie is adventurous - I am starting to think this is a nice way of saying she is a loose cannon.
I also knew an 'adventurous' guy at college - he once got drunk at the pub, started to walk the 15 kilometres home in the dark, got sleepy on the way, raided a stranger's clothesline before going to sleep in their dog kennel.
Farmer Brad is now heading off to Tamworth to meet Clare's family.
For some unknown reason, they are meeting at the practically empty Tamworth saleyards, and have brought in one pen of weaners to pretend it is sale day.
They head out to her family farm, which only seems to run horses, to meet dad Graham, mum Cathy and brother, Mouthy Michael.
Mouthy Michael has taken it upon himself to carry on like a protective pork chop for the cameras.
"Are you going to say all these things to the other bird too?" he snips.
Brad tries to say how great it has been having Clare on the farm.
But Mouthy Michael has a case of verbal diarrhea.
"If I was a betting man, who would I put my money on?"
"She's had plenty of boyfriends over the years. I've sorted them out and I'll sort you out."
Michael - just shush.
Clare has a chat with mum, and when she tells her it is eight hours to Brad's farm, she pulls a face like the one I do when anyone says they eat offal.
READ MORE:
Farmer Brenton has headed to Rachel's family catch-up, and it is here we not only see her twin Chelsea again, but realise they also have ANOTHER SET OF IDENTICAL TWINS IN THE FAMILY.
They later go for a ride in a horse-drawn carriage. She tells him she is falling for him and they try to snog while being bumped around.
But it's decision time, and first up we see Sophie heading for the shed where Farmer Brenton is waiting.
We already know the production crew are going to play funny buggers, so we don't fall for their tricks.
So when they swap to Rachel, we are prepared.
"Unfortunately Rach, I've fallen in love with someone else," he says.
Rachel is just lovely about it. It seems rough they make her hike a kilometre back to the car with a camera shoved in her face.
It's tough to watch - and even tougher when we see Farmer Brenton is having a good old cry.
The only thing that could make this moment worse is if someone presented him with a chook.
But then we cut back to Sophie, and Brenton tells her he is in love with her.
"I can't wait to start our life together," he tells her.
They tear up and we do too.
Now it's Brad's turn, and we see two cars speeding towards the garden where he is waiting.
But it's Morgan who is getting bad news. Once again, she takes it like a champ.
It has been so stressful for Brad that all his hair has fallen out. Oh yeah, never mind.
Then Clare arrives.
"We both love life on the land, and we are cut from the same cloth. I am falling in love with you," he says.
"We're going to ride off into the sunset and have little babies," she declares.
You guys had better get permission from Mouthy Michael first.
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
