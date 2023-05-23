The Land
Home/News
Free

Farmers Watching Farmers Wanting Wives episode 15: Farmers back together for season finale

JW
By Julia Wythes
Updated May 23 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer David and Emily are still going strong. Picture by Channel 7.
Farmer David and Emily are still going strong. Picture by Channel 7.

It's one month on from our farmers choosing their future wife on Farmer Wants a Wife, and we're all keen as mustard to find out if they have lasted the long, harrowing 30 days since the film crews finally buggered off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.