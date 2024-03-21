Watch the action and stay up to date with what's happening at Sydney Royal

The 2024 Sydney Royal Show is here and if you are looking for the latest news from the show, this is the place to find it.
The Land will have plenty of feet on the ground to bring you all the latest updates from Sydney Royal.
This page will be updated throughout the show with all our stories plus we'll also be getting photos and videos from Sydney Olympic Park and The Land will again be streaming live.
The livestreams kick off today, Friday, March 22, with action from the cattle judging along with the ALPA National and NSW Young Auctioneers Competitions.
You can watch below as well as keep an eye on what's coming up, or catch up on anything you've missed.
Along with covering the competitive side of things, The Land team will be out and about grabbing photos of the patrons in attendance. Here is the gallery from Thursday.
A generous crowd at ALPA's Young Auctioneers' dinner and charity auction has raised $60,350 for vital cancer research and trials.
There was some tough competition in the meat sheep handler competition on Thursday afternoon at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Miley O'Brien, Orange, has taken out Grand Champion Parader at Sydney Royal.
A White Suffolk ewe exhibited by Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbity, has taken out grand champion in the schools meat sheep section at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Thursday.
AgShows NSW hosted a dinner to welcome this year's 15 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman finalists to Sydney Royal Show on Wednesday night.
